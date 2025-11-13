ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 322 is heating up from Madison Square Garden in New York as we look forward to this next ranked bout in the Welterweight (170) Division. No. 2 contender Sean Brady of Philadelphia will take on Ecuador's No. 8-ranked Michael Morales in what could be an instant classic. Check our UFC 322 odds series for the Brady-Morales prediction and pick.

Sean Brady (18-1) has gone 8-1 inside the UFC since 2019. After suffering his first promotional loss to eventual champion Belal Muhammad, Brady went posted three-straight wins with a most recent submission finish over former champ Leon Edwards. He looks to exact his title shot with a win here. Brady stands 5-foot-10 with a 72-inch reach.

Michael Morales (18-0) has gone a perfect 6-0 inside the UFC since winning a Contender Series contract in 2022. He's taken out veterans Neil Magny and Gilbert Burns with first-round knockouts leading into this one, but this will undoubtedly be the toughest test of his young career. Morales stands six feet tall with a 79-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 Odds: Sean Brady-Michael Morales Odds

Sean Brady: -130

Michael Morales: +110

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Sean Brady Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Leon Edwards – SUB (guillotine choke, R4)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

Sean Brady proved his contender status once again in dismantling Leon Edwards via submission in his most recent appearance. Admittedly, Belal Muhammad got the better of him during his only loss, but Brady has been able to look dominant against former champions and seems to have improved greatly since the last loss. Expect him to be laser-focused knowing he could earn his title shot with a win here and the belt on the line in the Main Event.

Sean Brady is arguably the best jiu jitsu practitioner in the division and if he manages to take the back, the fight may as well be over. He's extremely technical in switching positions and pays attention to small details that most fighters miss in the heat of battle. Brady, however, is in his own world when grappling and will once again have a stern advantage if he chooses to do so here.

However, getting to Morales and taking him down will be the difficult part of the fight and he'll have to use his striking to close the distance. Brady has a granite chin and doesn't typically absorb too much damage in general, but his defense will have to be perfect against a dangerous striker like Morales.

Article Continues Below

Why Michael Morales Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gilbert Burns – TKO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 13 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Michael Morales is the next dangerous contender at 170 pounds and the former Contender Series product is making a case for best striking in the division. He's tremendous with his counter-punching and has incredible timing for someone just 26 years old. He's an extremely gifted athlete and his hand speed will be something to watch during this fight.

Morales is currently landing 5.62 significant strikes per minute, but he's also absorbing 3.31 strikes at the same rate. His striking defense isn't bad at 53%, but Brady's is much better at 59% and Morales will have to elevate his offense as a result. Nevertheless, Morales' seven-inch reach advantage will be a massive focal point during this fight in determining whether Brady can effectively close the distance against him or not.

Morales will have to remain creative with his striking and fearless when throwing opposite of Brady's takedown threat. Morales also hasn't had to spend much time on the ground up to this point, so it'll be interesting to see if he makes a concerted effort to remain on the feet.

Final Sean Brady-Michael Morales Prediction & Pick

This has all the makings of an instant classic as both fighters are two of the best in their respective fields of grappling and striking. Of the two, Sean Brady has seen the much better competition and hasn't shown much signs of struggle up to this point. Knowing he can earn a title shot with a win, expect Brady to be very determined and smart about securing this win.

Michael Morales, still, will be a massive threat to finish this fight with his hands. His kicking game is just as fast and if he's able to lull Brady in with his feints, he could land something with his legs that seriously hurts Brady.

Still, I think Sean Brady is just levels above most of the division at the moment and although Morales is a great challenge, Brady saw a similar look in Leon Edwards during his last fight. We'll confidently back Sean Brady to get the win here on a solid betting line.

Final Sean Brady-Michael Morales Prediction & Pick: Sean Brady (-130)