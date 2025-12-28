Following a very successful 12-win season, North Texas football is going through the gauntlet of attrition that hits all Group of Five teams after a breakout year. That involved staff drain and players hitting the transfer portal left and right as they look to level up their respective careers.

On Sunday, the Mean Green lost another key piece. Star wide receiver Wyatt Young is entering the portal after a stellar season, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports. Linebacker Ethan Wesloski, who led North Texas in tackles with 113 on the season, also entered the portal on Sunday morning according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Young was the top target all season for star quarterback Drew Mestemaker, leading North Texas in most major receiving categories with 70 catches, 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. The move comes just after star running back Caleb Hawkins, who ran for 1,434 yards and 25 touchdowns this season, also went into the portal.

Mestemaker is also going to transfer from North Texas, though he did stick around to lead the Mean Green to a dramatic 49-47 win over San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl. He will be one of the top quarterbacks in the portal and should command attention from some of the top programs in the nation this offseason.

Of course, this was all to be expected after head coach Eric Morris accepted the job to become the head coach at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys will be a hot name for all of these star transfers coming from the explosive North Texas offense, but it is far from a given that they will all end up in Stillwater.

North Texas fell just short of its ultimate goal of winning the American Conference Championship and going to the College Football Playoff, falling to Tulane in the conference title game. However, this was still a very good team and the Power Four will be getting some excellent offensive players from the Mean Green this offseason.