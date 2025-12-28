On Saturday evening, the Baltimore Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive with an impressive blowout road win over the Green Bay Packers in prime time. Both teams were playing without their starting quarterback in this one, with both Jordan Love and Lamar Jackson being out with injuries, so it should come as no surprise that the Ravens leaned heavily on star running back Derrick Henry to initiate much of the offense in this one.

To say that Henry held up his end of the bargain would be an understatement, as the star rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns on 36 carries.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had a blunt response to Henry's excellent game in Lambeau Field.

“It was one of the best performances I’ve ever seen,” said Harbaugh, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Harbaugh also had high praise for quarterback Tyler Huntley, who was starting in place of Jackson and played efficient football, completing 16 of his 20 pass attempts for 107 yards.

“He couldn't have been any better. I just thought some of the clutch plays, they're the kind of plays that you have to make. I see Tyler every day in practice, so I'm not surprised,” said Harbaugh, per Hensley.

The Ravens now sit at 8-8 on the season and will be hoping that the Cleveland Browns can spring an upset in their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. If that occurs, then the Ravens will have a “winner take all” game against the Steelers next Sunday, with the victor emerging as the champions of the AFC North and earning a home game in the process.

In any case, the starting time for that game has yet to be announced, as the league waits to see which Week 18 games they want to put in prime time.