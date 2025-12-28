On Saturday evening, the Atlanta Hawks suffered their sixth straight loss with a brutal 128-125 loss to the New York Knicks. It was a quiet game for Trae Young, who scored just nine points to go along with ten assists in the loss.

Over the years, many New York folks have filtered out of their home city and into more economically prosperous areas like Atlanta, so it should come as no surprise that the Knicks tend to have lots of fans when they take on the Hawks at State Farm Arena.

At one point in the game, those Knicks fans made their presence known by booing Young at the line, despite the fact that he was playing a home game.

Trae Young was being "booed" at home during last night's Hawks-Knicks game 🔊 And it wasn't coming from the Hawks fans 😅

At one point, Young was known as the NBA's resident “Knicks killer,” due in large part to his evisceration of the team during the 2021 NBA playoffs. However, those days appear to be long gone, with Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton now taking the throne as the NBA's Knicks heel, and Young's tenure in Atlanta seeming to be potentially on its last legs.

The Hawks have still not won a game since Young returned from an MCL sprain a couple of weeks ago, and the team's defense, which had already started to fall apart before he got back into the lineup, has taken another predictable step back since his return.

The Hawks currently sit at 15-18 on the season, well below where many fans and pundits expected them to be after an offseason that drew much praise for general manager Onsi Saleh.

Things don't get any easier from here for Atlanta, as the team now has games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and a rematch with the Knicks on the horizon. The game against the Thunder is set to tip off on Monday evening at 8:00 pm ET from Oklahoma City.