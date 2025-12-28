The Green Bay Packers didn't put up much of a fight in Week 17, losing to the Baltimore Ravens 41-24, and it looks like Week 18 will be more of the same when they take on the Minnesota Vikings. With the No. 7 seed in the NFL playoffs locked in, at least one NFL insider is reporting that the team will rest key players in the regular season finale.

“With Green Bay locked into the NFC’s No. 7 seed, they are expected to rest key players next week,” ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Since the Packers are set at the No. 7 seed, Matt LaFleur and company know that, in two weeks, they will have to travel to play the No. 2 seed in the conference in their home building. Right now, that means going back to Soldier Field to face their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears.

However, depending on how the next two weeks shake out, the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, or Philadelphia Eagles could all end up in that spot.

Either way, the Packers resting their players for Week 18 against the Vikings makes a lot of sense. Not only does it help key players like quarterback Jordan Love and wide receiver Christian Watson heal up, but it also doesn't affect the playoff picture at all, as the Vikings are already eliminated.

And, in fact, losing to the Vikings in Week 18 may be the best way the Packers can tweak a division rival. While a loss doesn't change Green Bay's playoff positioning, it will drop Minnesota further down the NFL Draft board.