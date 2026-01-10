The Los Angeles Clippers will monitor the status of Kawhi Leonard as they close a three-game road trip and the second night of a back-to-back against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

The Clippers (14-23) listed Leonard as questionable with a right ankle sprain on their injury report released Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Little Caesars Arena, where Los Angeles faces a Pistons team that owns the second-best record in the NBA at 28-9 and sits atop the Eastern Conference standings.

Leonard last appeared Friday night in a 121-105 win over the Brooklyn Nets, logging 28 minutes in the victory. He finished with 26 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block while shooting 9-for-15 from the field, 4-for-7 from three-point range and 4-for-4 at the free-throw line. His workload was managed as the Clippers navigated the opening half of the back-to-back.

Kawhi Leonard’s status looms large as Clippers face Pistons

The 34-year-old forward has been the centerpiece of Los Angeles’ offense this season. Through 27 games, Leonard is averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game along with 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from three and 95.7 percent from the free-throw line. He is playing 34.1 minutes per contest.

Leonard’s recent stretch has coincided with improved results for the Clippers. Over the past 10 games, Los Angeles has gone 8-2, with Leonard averaging 32.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three across 37.1 minutes per night.

Following Saturday’s contest, the Clippers will return home to open a two-game homestand beginning Monday against the Charlotte Hornets (13-25) at 10:30 p.m. ET. Leonard’s availability remains a key factor as Los Angeles balances momentum and health during a compressed stretch of the schedule.