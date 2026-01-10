The Quinn Gray era is underway at Florida A&M as the Rattler alumnus was introduced as head coach of the team on Friday afternoon. Gray's return to the institution is notable due to his role as the signal caller of the widely successful “Gulf Coast Offense” under legendary head coach Billy Joe. He also served on the sidelines in Tallahassee, working as an assistant for the Rattlers in the early 2010s.

But, in his introductory press conference, Gray made it clear that he is not the same man that Florida A&M faithful knew him as in the past.

“As the leader of this program, let me help you understand who I am not. I am not the 19-year-old Quinn Gray that played against Youngstown State over 30 years ago. If you are still living in that decade, shame on you. I am not the Quinn Gray who was getting his first coaching role here in 2010, 2011, I am not that Quinn Gray.”

He then went on to define who he is at this moment.

“I am the Quinn Gray, who's a division two national championship coach, who just led a school to 12 wins, the highest wins in a university's history. And I am a leader of men that is going to take this program back to where it wants and needs and always should be. And that's at the top of not only HBCU football, but FCS football.”

Gray does indeed come with a remarkable resume from his three seasons with Albany State. Gray became the head coach of the Golden Rams in 2022 and led the team to two SIAC Championship appearances, ultimately winning the conference title in November. The team also earned the top seed in NCAA Super Region Two in the Division II playoffs, advancing to the regional final with wins over Valdosta State and Benedict. On December 6th, Albany State concluded a historic 12-2 season with a 31-24 loss to Newberry.

Now, he takes over a Florida A&M team that did indeed achieve the pinnacle of success in HBCU football. WIllie Simmons led the team to five successive winning seasons from 2018-2023, with an appearance in the FCS Playoffs in 2021 and a Celebration Bowl victory in 20203. But, the Rattlers struggled under former head coach James Colzie III, as he finished the second year of his coaching tenure with a 5-7 record.

In a quote obtained by the Tallahassee Democrat, he indicated that a culture needed to be restored at Florida A&M to truly reach a sustained level of winning.

“When it comes down to ‘Restoring the Strike,’ it’s all about restoring the pride in Florida A&M football…Understand, when I say, ‘Restoring the Strike,’ I think we may have lost ourselves. I will help them understand that they need to be understanding of the pride and foundation that they’re standing on.”

In the press conference, he laid out a solid recruiting strategy that focused on a philosophy of program building through judicious use of the transfer portal but also recruiting high school talent and developing them.

“We're going to be very strategic about the high school kids we bring in because that's the most important—the development of those high school kids that are losing opportunities because of the portal.”

Gray emphasized how intends to develop his players, both young and experienced, as he looks to build them into strong men.

“I feel like if we develop these young men as people, they'll be the best football players they can possibly be because we're developing more than just football players.”

Gray didn't just outline his standard for what would occur on the field, he also laid out a robust academic standard for his players.

“While we want the best football players that we could possibly get, we also got to have student-athletes that are very, very in tune with their academics…that 3.3 and that 1100 [SAT] ain't going nowhere.”

He also cited himself and the Rattler alumni in the room as proof of the value of a degree from Florida A&M, ranked the top public HBCU in the most recent U.S. News & World Report rankings.

“There's an opportunity for you to graduate from this prestigious university with this degree and go anywhere in the world and be successful. It's proven. I'm living proof…almost everybody in this room is living proof of obtaining a FAMU degree and going on and being able to take care of your family.”