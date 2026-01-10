With the situation ongoing with the Boston Red Sox and free agent Alex Bregman, there is no doubt that fans are starting to wonder if they'll see the star player return to his team from last season. As the rumors around Bregman and the Red Sox will continue, manager Alex Cora would give his thoughts on where everything stands with the 31-year-old.

Speaking with the media on Saturday, Cora would be asked about where the relationship is between Boston and Bregman, as last season, he hit a .273 batting average to go along with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games. Cora's answer wouldn't give the most insight.

“You’ve got to ask him,” Cora said. “The ball is in his court,” according to Rob Bradford.

However, this could be for reasons of managers not being able to talk about free agents and the matters that deal with business, but Cora wouldn't hesitate to talk about Bregman and how he feels about him, even saying how much he loves the star.

“We’ve been working together to see what happens, but obviously, it’s a different offseason for Alex,” Cora said. “You guys know how I feel about him. Last year, he checked all the boxes that I knew he was gonna check, and he checked some boxes people didn’t know he was going to check.”

“I just let him work last year,” Cora continued. “Obviously, I cannot talk about free agents very straightforward or black and white, but I love the player, we love the player. We’ll see what happens.”

Alex Cora talked Alex Bregman: ‘I like the player. We like the player. Let’s see what happens.’ pic.twitter.com/2pBPrQi4TQ — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) January 10, 2026

The rumors will continue around the Red Sox as the team is looking to further improve after finishing with an 89-73 record, third in the AL East, losing in the wild card series to the New York Yankees.