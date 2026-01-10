The Chicago Cubs received an encouraging sign Saturday as right-hander Cade Horton shared clear visual proof that his offseason build has moved into a full-go phase following the rib injury that cut his 2025 rookie season short.

Horton enters the 2026 season positioned as a central piece of Chicago’s pitching plans. The 24-year-old went 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts across 23 appearances in 2025 before his season ended abruptly in late September. Horton exited a start vs. the New York Mets with what initially appeared to be back tightness, but an MRI later confirmed a non-displaced right rib fracture, derailing his postseason availability despite a late attempt to return.

The latest update carries added weight because it shows the 24-year-old throwing with intensity from a regulation mound, rather than simply playing catch or working through light bullpen sessions. The clip was captured at the University of Oklahoma’s home park, where Horton has been training ahead of reporting to camp in Mesa.

CubsInsider, a popular fan account, posted the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), citing Horton’s Instagram and noting the timing with Spring Training approaching.

“Cade Horton got some work in yesterday as Spring Training draws closer 👀

📸: @cadehorton14 on Instagram”

Article Continues Below

Cade Horton got some work in yesterday as Spring Training draws closer 👀 📸: @cadehorton14 on Instagram pic.twitter.com/xt3xze0a0F — Cubs Insider (@realcubsinsider) January 10, 2026

Chicago’s rotation outlook remains a central storyline as Justin Steele continues working back from elbow surgery, placing added emphasis on the pitcher's availability and workload management. While the Cubs can lean on Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon for stability, and recently added Edward Cabrera as another option, Horton’s upside introduces a different dimension—one that could influence how aggressively the club structures its rotation and manages innings early in the season.

If this ramp-up continues, the Cubs will enter the upcoming spring with a clearer path to building a contender around a healthy, high-impact arm, gaining flexibility in how they structure the rotation while easing pressure on a staff already managing multiple workload questions.