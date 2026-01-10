The mother of Caleb Wilson is expressing frustration at Southern University. Following the last meeting of the task force named after her son, who passed away last year following an Omega Psi Phi hazing ritual, Urania Wilson asked if the Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, would be welcome back on campus following their recent expulsion.

Per a report by Fox 8, Southern University general counsel Corinne Blache indicated that the return of the fraternity chapter was a possibility.

“I understand that our answers may seem to be, um, dodging the question, I will tell you we are in uncharted territory,” She said. “This is the first time an organization has been expelled from Southern University and A&M College and therefore, that is kind of the issue. As we stated previously, they have been expelled and the expulsion seems to be permanent. However, other institutions have expelled organizations, and they have come back”

Wilson wasn't pleased with the answer, given the nature of her son's death during the initiation process.

“So, if I understand you correctly, there is an opportunity for them to come back, even though a life was taken. There’s still an opportunity for them to come back. What do we need to do stop this?” said Urania Wilson.

Per the transcript obtained by Fox 8, state representative Jason Hughes offered clarity, stating that it was indeed a possibility but they were attempting to craft legislation to prevent what occured to Caleb Wilson.

“Ms. Wilson, I’ll answer the question for you. There is an opportunity for them to come back. That’s the reality, and so there’s going to have to be a legislative fix.”

Caleb Wilson passed away in February 2025 due to unsanctioned hazing activities during the membership intake process into the fraternity. Per a report by WAFB, he was punched in the chest several times, which caused him to have a seizure. He ultimately passed away, and Isaiah E. Smith, Caleb M. McCray, and Kyle M. Thurman were arrested and charged.

Following the incident, a task force was launched with the efforts of both evaluating and strengthening anti-hazing laws. The Wilson family has also been proactive in addressing both Wilson's passing and hazing. In late 2025, the Wilson family filed a lawsuit against Southern University and Omega Psi Phi for wrongful death and survival damages, while also launching a campaign to raise awareness about hazing.