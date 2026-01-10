While the Miami Heat's matchup against the Chicago Bulls was postponed due to unplayable court conditions, the team was about to unveil a new starting lineup that hadn't been in a long while due to the return of star Tyler Herro. Though the Heat couldn't display the lineup against the Bulls, the team is set to showcase it on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers, as Herro expresses his eagerness about the starting unit.

It has no doubt been a frustrating season for Herro thus far, as after missing the first 17 games of the season due to an offseason ankle surgery, he would play in six games before missing more time with a toe contusion. He returned last Tuesday for Miami's 122-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, though off the bench to get his legs under him.

Before the game on Thursday was delayed, the team had announced the starting lineup of Herro, along with Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, and Bam Adebayo. Herro would speak on how there was disappointment in not playing against the Bulls since it could be the “healthiest” Miami has been.

“We were all looking forward to playing in Chicago,” Herro said at Saturday's shootaround, according to The Miami Herald. “I think that was one of our most, if not our healthiest, we’ve been in quite some time. We all went to dinner after the game together like, ‘Damn, we were looking forward to playing.’”

In seven games played so far, Herro has averaged 22.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 39 percent from three-point range.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on the “dynamic” starting lineup incoming

Despite the immense improvement from Heat star Kel'el Ware, he will be relegated to the bench for the time being, joining a crucial bench unit with Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson, and others. Still, the starting lineup of Mitchell-Herro-Powell-Wiggins-Adebayo has been effective in the limited time together as they have outscored opponents by 12.7 points per 100 possessions in 73 minutes.

With the lineup being 2-2 in games so far, Saturday will be key in seeing how they play after many games of not being together, as Spoelstra speaks on how “dynamic” that starting unit can be.

“We wanted to see it through before, and the injuries prevented that,” Spoelstra said. “There are a lot of important lineups. So we’ll look at this or this information gathering, but I think it has an opportunity to be a really dynamic lineup for us. We’ll continue to utilize the versatility of our roster and weaponize different lineups throughout the course of the game.”

There could be a level of concern from fans with how the ball will go around, especially between Herro and the impressive Powell, but the former doesn't appear to be too worried about the adjustment.

“It’s not just play your game,” Herro said. “I think we all, in different ways, have to sacrifice to try to make it work, especially with that first unit. So if that’s changing up how you play a little bit, it’s a sacrifice. Including myself, doing some winning things that will help the whole group as a whole, as opposed to just myself.”

Miami is 20-17, which puts them sixth in the Eastern Conference before Saturday's game against Indiana.