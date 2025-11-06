ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 111: Gabriel Bonfim versus Randy Brown continues on the prelims with a fight between Tecia Pennington and Denise Gomes in the strawweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Pennington-Gomes prediction and pick.

Tecia Pennington (15-7) rides a two-fight win streak into UFC Vegas 111, claiming unanimous decisions over Luana Pinheiro and former champion Carla Esparza. Known for her high volume and durability, Pennington looks to keep momentum as she comes into her fight this weekend against Denise Gomes.

Denise Gomes (11-3) comes into UFC Vegas 111 riding a three-fight win streak, most recently stopping Elise Reed via second-round TKO. A rising talent with knockout power, Gomes aims to keep her streak alive as she comes into his fight this weekend against Tecia Pennington.

Here are the UFC Vegas 111 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 111 odds: Tecia Pennington-Denise Gomes odds

Tecia Pennington: +154

Denise Gomes: -185

Over 2.5 Rounds: -375

Under 2.5 Rounds: +270

Why Tecia Pennington will win

Last Fight: (W) Luana Pinheiro – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 2 (1 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Tecia Pennington’s path to victory over Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 111 starts with experience and fight IQ. With nearly double the pro bouts of Gomes, Pennington’s savvy movement and cage awareness give her a built-in edge.

Pennington is known for her sharp footwork and volume striking, able to dart in and out with combinations before opponents can counter. Against Gomes, who sometimes loads up on single power shots, Pennington’s output and discipline could stifle Gomes’ rhythm.

Her defense remains one of the most reliable in the strawweight division, using slick head movement and lateral motion to avoid damage. When pressed, Pennington has frequently shown the ability to circle out, reset, and chip away at her opponent with crisp jabs and kicks. In clinch battles, Pennington’s experience shows. She can stall aggressive forwards, break posture, and land tiring knees to the body, wearing down foes over 15 minutes.

Finally, Pennington’s durability and mental toughness allow her to thrive in high-paced fights, turning adversity into momentum. If Pennington establishes her pace early and frustrates Gomes by making her miss, she is poised to claim another clear-cut decision win this Saturday at UFC Vegas 111.​

Why Denise Gomes will win

Last Fight: (W) Elis Reed – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 (7 KO/TKO)

Denise Gomes’ power and aggression make her a real threat to Tecia Pennington at UFC Vegas 111. Gomes enters the matchup on a three-fight win streak, including a recent TKO of Elise Reed that showcased her ability to finish opponents in style.​

While Pennington thrives on volume, Gomes excels at forcing opponents into wild exchanges where she can land her heavy hands. If Pennington gets drawn into a fire fight, Gomes’ knockout power and relentless forward pressure could tilt the fight quickly in her favor. Gomes has also shown improved takedown defense and the ability to scramble back to her feet, neutralizing Pennington’s attempts to control the grappling exchanges. By keeping the fight standing, she maximizes her advantage as the more dangerous striker.

Another factor is momentum—Gomes’ confidence has soared with each victory, and she’s fighting with the belief that she belongs among the elite at strawweight. If Gomes manages to dictate range, close distance, and make it ugly in the pocket, she could overwhelm Pennington with aggression.

Expect Gomes to press the action early, test Pennington’s chin, and potentially secure another statement finish as she aims to break into the top tier this Saturday at UFC Vegas 111.​

Final Tecia Pennington-Denise Gomes prediction & pick

Saturday’s clash between Tecia Pennington and Denise Gomes at UFC Vegas 111 appears to be a battle of experience versus power. Pennington brings a wealth of Octagon experience and averages more significant strikes landed per minute than Gomes, using high work rate and movement to frustrate her opposition.​

Gomes counters with knockout potential and youth, riding a three-fight streak and holding a slight edge in striking accuracy and reach. With her recent dominance, Gomes has momentum but may struggle against Pennington’s pace and defensive discipline if the fight goes long.​

If Pennington can weather early aggression and keep the contest at range, her ability to mix strikes and control tempo could be decisive. Meanwhile, Gomes will look to impose her will and finish the fight with power exchanges.

Given both fighters’ styles and recent form, the most likely outcome is a close contest, with Pennington’s experience and composure allowing her to eke out a tight decision. Expect a high-paced tactical battle, but the slight edge goes to Pennington’s durability and output as she looks to stake her claim among the strawweight elite at UFC Vegas 111.​

Final Tecia Pennington-Denise Gomes Prediction & Pick: Tecia Pennington (+154), Over 2.5 Rounds (-375)