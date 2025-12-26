While the New England Patriots have already clinched their playoff spot, they're still battling for the AFC's No. 1 seed. When they take on the Jets in Week 17, they could be getting back some serious reinforcements.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson was back at practice on Friday, shedding his red non-contact jersey, via Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald. He is now considered questionable entering Sunday's matchup, via Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit.

The rookie runner was forced from the Patriots' Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion. To be back at practice without a non-contact jersey, Henderson must've cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. New England will be cautious with their rookie, leading to the questionable tag. But Henderson at least seems to be on the positive side of questionable entering Sunday.

Through his first 15 games at the NFL level, Henderson has turned 148 carries into 776 yards and seven touchdowns. He has added 35 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown. Early on in his NFL career, Henderson has become a key playmaker for the Patriots.

His services may not be supremely needed against the 3-12 Jets. In that sense, perhaps the Patriots decide to take it easy on the rookie coming off of a concussion.

But regardless of Week 18, Henderson will be a crucial part of New England's playoff run. All eyes will be on quarterback Drake Maye. But it's clear the Patriots have found a playmaker for the foreseeable future.

Still questionable, it's unclear if Henderson will suit up against the Jets. But at least the Patriots know their rookie runner isn't dealing with a serious long-term injury.