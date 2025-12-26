The Cleveland Browns added rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to their injury report Friday after he suffered a groin injury during practice, creating new uncertainty ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns (3-12) are scheduled to host the Steelers (9-6) at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS as they close out the regular season against their AFC North rival.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the injury Friday, noting the team’s cautious approach as the weekend approaches.

“Browns TE Harold Fannin Jr. suffered a groin injury during today’s practice, and the team wants to see how he feels this weekend before deciding whether he can play Sunday vs. the Steelers.”

Harold Fannin Jr.’s groin injury clouds status for Week 17 vs. Steelers

Fannin, 21, has emerged as a steady contributor in Cleveland’s offense throughout his rookie season. He has recorded 70 receptions on 105 targets for 701 receiving yards and five touchdowns across 15 games, averaging 10 yards per catch. The rookie has also been used sparingly as a runner, totaling 13 rushing yards on seven carries with one rushing touchdown, though he has also lost a fumble.

His potential absence would be notable for a Browns offense that has leaned on him consistently during a challenging season. Fannin played a prominent role in Cleveland’s Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, a 23-20 defeat in which he caught four passes for 34 yards on six targets. He scored a receiving touchdown in that game and added a one-yard rushing score, accounting for both of Cleveland’s touchdowns.

The Browns have not yet indicated whether Fannin will be limited in practice or ruled out, and his availability is expected to be determined closer to kickoff.