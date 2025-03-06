ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Timberwolves are playing great basketball right now, while the Heat are struggling to find consistency recently. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Heat prediction and pick.

The Timberwolves have a 35-29 record and have three straight entering this matchup. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle make this team go and have been huge for an offense that needs a spark. They can take over this game against a Heat team that has struggled finding consistency since they traded away Jimmy Butler. This would be a big win where they keep improving their playoff standings.

The Heat have been up and down toward a 29-32 record this year. Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler were the two biggest keys for the Heat, but Bam Adebayo has emerged even more with Jimmy Butler gone. Still, thanks to how good of a coach Erik Spoelstra is, they are the biggest wildcard in the East. This would be a big win where they can still cling to faint playoff hopes.

Here are the Timberwolves-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Heat Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -180

Miami Heat: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 213.5 (-110)

Under: 213.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Heat

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network North/FanDuel Sports Network Sun

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves' defense has been one of the most consistent units in the NBA this season. They are fifth in scoring defense, allowing 109.1 points per game, seventh in field-goal defense with 45.8%, and fourth in three-point defense with 34.8%.

The frontcourt has been a focal point of this defense. Rudy Gobert leads the team in rebounding with 10.4 per game and in blocks with 1.5 per game. They have also been dominant with their on-ball defense, with five players averaging at least one steal and four averaging at least 1.2 per game. Jaden McDaniels is the best overall defender and leads the team with 1.5 steals per game.

The Timberwolves' defense is the best unit in this game and should be able to slow down a Miami offense that has had trouble playing well, and is still figuring things out with Butler gone.

The Heat have been inconsistent and unimpressive on offense this year. They are 25th in scoring at 110.2 points per game, 21st in field goal percentage at 45.8%, and 13th in three-point percentage at 36.1%.

Eight different Heat players average over double digits in scoring, with Tyler Herro being the most consistent scorer on the team, averaging 23.9 points per game. Andrew Wiggins and Adebayo are next up in scoring, averaging 17.8 and 17.5 points per game. Tyler Herro is also the engine that makes the entire Miami offense run and is the assists leader, averaging 5.7 per game.

Herro, Adebayo, and Wiggings are the best players on the roster now that Butler is no longer on the team. They can find ways to score against the Timberwolves at home, but it will be a very close game.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves have struggled with consistency this season. They are 19th in scoring with 112.5 points per game, 19th in field-goal percentage at 46%, and fifth in three-point percentage at 37.7%.

Despite some struggles, six different Timberwolves are averaging more than double digits in scoring, with Edwards being the most consistent scorer, averaging 27.5 points per game. Randle is up next, scoring 18.9 points per game. Regarding ball movement, Edwards is also the engine that runs this offense, averaging 4.6 assists per game. Conley and Randle are tied for second, averaging 4.5 assists per game.

This offense has potential, but the team has had issues consistently playing well outside of Edwards and Randle. This is also a challenging matchup because Miami's defense has been one of the best in the NBA.

The Heat's defense has been great this year and is one of the best defenses in the NBA. They are seventh in scoring at 110.6 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 46.3%, and 14th in three-point percentage at 35.8%.

This frontcourt has had issues outside of Adebayo. He has been the best player down low, leading the team with 10 rebounds per game. Kel'el Ware is the block leader, with one per game. Their perimeter and on-ball defense has been elite in comparison to their frontcourt. Adebayo, Davion Mitchell, and Wiggins are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.2 per game.

Despite the frontcourt's weakness, the Heat's biggest strength is their defense. Even without Jimmy Butler, the Heat are a defensive team, and they should shut down the Timberwolves and turn this into a rock fight in Miami.

Final Timberwolves-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are a more consistent team now, and I trust them more, even on the road. Anthony Edwards is also the best player on the court between both teams. The Timberwolves should win, cover, and extend their winning streak to four.

Final Timberwolves-Heat Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -3.5 (-115)