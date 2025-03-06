Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards expressed confidence in the team’s potential following a 125-110 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The 23-year-old guard, who finished with 29 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals, and a block, emphasized that health is the key to the team’s success as they look to solidify their playoff standing.

“I feel like right now is the time that we can take that next step, I'll say that,” Edwards said in the locker room postgame. “If we healthy I feel like we can be special. So we just got to stay healthy. If we stay healthy we can go on a little run for sure.”

Injuries have disrupted the Timberwolves’ rhythm this season, creating both promise and setbacks. Rudy Gobert, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, has missed the last nine games due to a back injury, while Julius Randle has been sidelined for 13 games. Donte DiVincenzo has also missed 19 games, forcing Minnesota to make frequent adjustments throughout the season.

Anthony Edwards’ career-best season fuels Timberwolves’ playoff push

Despite the adversity, Edwards has emerged as the driving force behind the team’s resilience. The former No. 1 overall pick is enjoying a career-best season, averaging 27.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.6% from three across 61 contests. His consistency on both ends of the floor has kept the Timberwolves competitive in a tightly contested Western Conference playoff race.

With their third consecutive victory, the Timberwolves improved to 35-29, tying the Golden State Warriors for the sixth seed. The team’s ability to maintain momentum will be crucial down the stretch as they look to secure a favorable playoff position.

Minnesota will conclude its brief two-game road trip with a matchup against the Miami Heat (29-32) on Friday night before returning home to face the San Antonio Spurs (26-34). As the postseason approaches, the Timberwolves will aim to build on their recent success while hoping to avoid further injury setbacks.