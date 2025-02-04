ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tulsa visits Memphis desperate for a win, while Memphis is the best team in the American League and is looking to continue its dominance. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tulsa-Memphis prediction and pick.

Tulsa is 9-13 this season and has lost two straight and four of its last five games. It has zero notable wins; its lone notable loss was to UCF this season. Dwon Odom and Keaston Willis are the two best players on the roster, and the Golden Hurricanes need all they can get from both to have a chance in Memphis. If Tulsa could pull it off, this would be a giant upset.

Memphis is 18-4 entering this game and has won five straight. It has notable wins against Missouri, UConn, Michigan State, Clemson, and Ole Miss. However, it has also suffered big losses to Auburn and Mississippi State. PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter are among the best duos in the country. The Tigers are the American favorite, and a win here would only further their dominance.

Why Tulsa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa's defense has not been impressive this season, but it is still in the middle of the American Conference. They allow 73.3 points per game, 43.9% from the field, and 34% from behind the arc. Their defensive rating on KenPom is extremely low: 109.6, 235th in the country.

The frontcourt has been hit or miss down low. Ian Smikle leads the team in rebounding with 5.8 per game, but Jared Garcia and Odom are tied for the team lead in blocks with 0.8 per game.

Regarding their on-ball defense, three players average at least one steal, and Braeden Carrington is the team leader with 1.2 per game. The Golden Hurricanes are in for a giant challenge in this game against a Memphis offense with one of the best-scoring backcourts in college basketball.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tulsa's offense has been one of the worst in the American Conference this season. They score 73.2 points per game, have a 42.7% field goal percentage, and a 32.5% three-point shooting percentage. They are also the 279th-ranked offense on KenPom and have a 100.6 rating.

Despite all the offensive issues, four Golden Hurricane players are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, and the leading scorer is Odom, averaging 13.8 points per game. Willis averages 13.4 points per game and is just behind as the second-best scorer on the team. The team also averages 14 assists per game, with the team leader in ball movement and Odom leading the team with 5.1 assists per game.

Memphis's offense has been a huge strength this season. They score 78.8 points per game, have a 47.6% field goal percentage, and a 40.1% three-point shooting percentage. Their efficiency ranking is 61st in KenPom, with an offensive rating of 113.9. Four Memphis players average over double digits in scoring for this offense, and PJ Haggerty is the team leader in scoring with 21.6 points per game. Haggerty has been one of the best scorers in college basketball this season, tied for 4th in the country.

The offense needs some work regarding ball movement because it only averages 13.7 assists per game. Haggerty is also the team leader in assists, with 3.6 per game. Haggerty gets most of the attention, but Tyrese Hunter has also been great in this backcourt. The Tigers should score at will against a mediocre, at best, Tulsa defense.

In the American conference, Memphis' defense was around the middle of the pack but was unimpressive overall. They allow 72.9 points per game, 41.5% from the field, and 32.3% from behind the arc. Surprisingly, their defensive metrics rank higher than expected. They are 40th in KenPom with a 96.7 defensive rating.

Down low, Dain Dainja has dominated next to Mousa Cisse. Dainja is the team leader in rebounding, averaging 6.5 per game, while Cisse leads the team in blocks, and he is averaging 1.5 per game. The issue is that they need to find more consistency because, as a team, they are averaging 35.1 rebounds per game. Haggerty emerged as the best on-ball defender, leading the team in steals with 2.1 per game. The Tigers don't do anything special on defense, but they should do enough to slow down Tulsa in this matchup at home.

Final Tulsa-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis is red-hot, while Tulsa has been struggling. Memphis has more to trust. Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter are the best players in this game and should carry the Tigers on this offense easily. Tuls has Odom, but he can't do everything himself. The Tigers should win and cover in this matchup at home and extend their winning streak to six.

Final Tulsa-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Memphis -19.5 (-112)