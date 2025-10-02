ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 320: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 is finally upon us and we're ready to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the opening bout of the night, taking place in the Women's Flyweight (125) Division. Venezuela's Veronica Hardy will take on Guam's Brogan Walker in a solid matchup. Check our UFC odds series for the Hardy-Walker prediction and pick.

Veronica Hardy (9-5-1) has gone 4-5 inside the UFC since 2016. She recently managed to string together three consecutive wins, all by decision and two of those unanimously. She dropped her last bout to Eduarda Moura and will be in a huge bounce back spot as widest betting favorite on the entire card. Hardy stands 5-foot-4 with a 64-inch reach.

Brogan Walker (7-4) is still searching for her first promotional win with a 0-2 UFC record. She notably lost to Juliana Miller during TUF Season 30 finale and also dropped her subsequent bout to Iasmin Lucindo. Her back will be up against the wall as she tries to find her footing as the underdog. Walker stands 5-foot-4 with a 67-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 320 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 320 Odds: Veronica Hardy-Brogan Walker Odds

Veronica Hardy: -700

Brogan Walker: +500

Over 2.5 rounds: -410

Under 2.5 rounds: +290

Why Veronica Hardy Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Eduarda Moura – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 1 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Veronica Hardy had a potential four-fight winning streak broken during her latest bout, but it was apparent that she couldn't do much to stop the dominant wrestling of Eduarda Moura. Hardy even managed to out-pace her opponent 61-41 on total strikes, but the time spent on the ground while Moura advanced positions is ultimately what caused her to lose the bout.

Hardy hasn't been able to pose much of a knockout or submission threat over her last few appearances, but she's really learned to control a fight in terms of the striking distance and not getting hit on her end. She is, however, absorbing slightly more strikes that she's been dishing out as of late, so we should see her take advantage of the striking mismatch during this fight.

Veronica Hardy is the rightful favorite here and given Walker's inability to finish opponents, Hardy should have an opportunity to showcase her full striking skill set throughout this fight.

Why Brogan Walker Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Iasmin Lucindo – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 1 SUB

Brogan Walker hasn't been able to find her footing within the UFC ever since her run through The Ultimate Fighter Season 30. She was finished by Juliana Miller during the show's finale and followed it up with a unanimous loss during her UFC debut. At 36 years old, the window is quickly closing for Walker to make the most of her championship potential. Given she's improved greatly, an upset win here would propel her stock instantly and earn her a higher-level fight.

Still, Walker will have to get through Hardy first and her success starts in the wrestling. She can certainly take a page out of Eduarda Moura's playbook and work to get Hardy on her back. From there, Walker can secure time in control while negating Hardy's striking offense and advancing her own positions on the ground.

Brogan Walker doesn't have a great history of finishing opponents either, so she'll need to be consistent through three rounds while still conserving her energy. Hardy has been known to press on the gas late in fights, so it'll be up to Walker to match that pace or exceed it throughout this fight.

Final Veronica Hardy-Brogan Walker Prediction & Pick

This fight should be an exciting matchup as both women are looking for a much-needed win. Brogan Walker may need this win more as the underdog searching for her first UFC victory, but she'll need to hit the ground in order to have a chance. On the feet, Veronica Hardy is the more experienced fighter and if she's able to get her timing down early, Walker could be in for a long fight.

Veronica Hardy will have to do her due diligence as well, working on her striking defense and not allowing Walker to hang around during this fight. Not only are her hands fast, but Hardy has been able to be very successful with her kicking game and low leg kicks. Given the slower fighting pace of her opponent, expect Hardy to make use of the calf kick immediately while throwing looks to the head and body as well.

All in all, this is Veronica Hardy's fight to lose and I expect her to pass this test with flying colors. Expect a dominant striking performance from Hardy en route to a decision win.

Final Veronica Hardy-Brogan Walker Prediction & Pick: Veronica Hardy (-700); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-410)