Big 12 gets ball rolling on major ESPN, Fox move after Big Ten megadeal

The college football world watched as the Big Ten inked a monster TV deal worth billions with the likes of Fox Sports, ESPN and CBS Sports. The deal promised to have major repercussions, not only for the Big Ten, but for other conferences- and TV networks. Well, it didn’t take long for that to happen. The Big 12 is reportedly getting the ball rolling on a major move with the likes of ESPN and Fox, as reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

“Fox and ESPN have agreed to engage in discussions with the Big 12 about the league’s next television contract, sources told ESPN.”

Per Thamel, Fox Sports and ESPN will “engage in discussions” on a new TV contract for the Big 12. The conference’s contract with the two networks runs through the 2024 season, so this is a calculated move to get an early crack at revenue in an ever-changing college landscape.

It could also be seen as a move in direct competition with the Pac-12, the only other Power 5 conference on the market for a television deal.

Getting a deal before the rival conference could put the Big 12 in a better position in terms of university realignment, especially given that they are set to lose top schools, such as Texas and Oklahoma, in the near future.

As for the likes of ESPN, whose partnership with the Big Ten ended after 40 years, it’s a major opportunity to stay relevant in the college space. Same goes for Fox Sports, who secured a slice of the megadeal with the Big Ten.

The talks between the Big 12 and the two networks are expected to begin soon. The conference can still reach a deal if no agreement is made as a result of these talks.