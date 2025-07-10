With people locking in their bold predictions for the Ohio State football team this upcoming season, the program is on the quest to capture its second straight national championship. As Ohio State football fans should be fired up for the season, there could be a team or someone that is in the way of that pursuit.

Adam Rittenberg of ESPN had a column detailing the each Top 25 team's archnemis or villian for the upcoming season and likely not a surprise, the pick for the Buckeyes is related to the Michigan Wolverines. But it would be pointing out specfically head coach Sherrone Moore as with him at the helm, the Buckeyes are on a four-game skid against the Wolverines, the longest such streak in close to 35 years.

“Michigan coach Sherrone Moore has become a problem for the Buckeyes,” Rittenberg wrote. “He might not wear the villain outfit quite as well as predecessor Jim Harbaugh did, but Moore's rise in coaching — as Wolverines offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and now head coach — has coincided with Ohio State's longest losing streak (four games) to its archrival since 1991.”

Ohio State football team is likely to see Sherrone Moore for a long time

Though the Ohio State foootball team is blazing the recruiting path, it is an intriguing development how the Wolverines and Moore has gotten the best of them. Moore became the permanent head coach of the Michigan program after Jim Harbaugh left to the NFL and coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rittenberg would even say that Moore's coaching career “is really just beginning,” which could make some Buckeyes fans quiver in their boots.

“Moore served as acting head coach during Harbaugh's Big Ten-imposed suspension in 2023, as Michigan punched its ticket to the Big Ten championship game,” Rittenberg wrote. “He then earned the permanent role and pulled off one of the more stunning upsets in the history of The Game in November in Columbus. The story of Moore's coaching career at Michigan is really just beginning, but he has already demonstrated his ability to win the biggest games.”

At any rate, Ohio State opens the season on Saturday, August 30 against Texas, but will face the Wolverines in the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 29.