The Georgia football program is currently preparing for the upcoming 2025 college football season, in which they will try to bounce back from last year's playoff loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Georgia will see many of the same opponents in 2025 that they did in 2024, including the Alabama Crimson Tide, whom they will host instead of having to play on the road.

Recently, Chris Low of ESPN speculated on whether this will be the year that Georgia gets over the Alabama hump that has stopped them so many times in the past.

“The last coach Georgia fans ever wanted to see on the other sideline is doing television. Nick Saban was 5-1 against Kirby Smart, but even with Saban in his first year of retirement last season, Alabama still beat Georgia in a wild 41-34 game in Tuscaloosa the final weekend of September,” noted Low.

He then went on to describe the frequent heartbreak that has defined the matchup over the years for Bulldogs fans.

“Georgia has lost nine of the past 10 games in the series and hasn't beaten Alabama in the regular season since 2007, Saban's first season in Tuscaloosa, when the Mark Richt-coached Bulldogs won 26-23 in overtime. Georgia has vaulted to elite status under Smart, but a second straight loss to DeBoer — especially with this year's game being played in Athens — wouldn't sit well with anybody in Athens.”

Georgia has lost their last two matchups against Alabama after defeating them in the National Championship Game in 2022, albeit with several key injuries hampering the Tide in that matchup.

The last time the Bulldogs welcomed Alabama to Athens was during the 2015 season, when the Crimson Tide trounced the Bulldogs in front of a rain-soaked crowd despite being underdogs heading into that contest.

This year, the Alabama vs Georgia matchup will take place on September 27, once again in front of what figures to be a capacity crowd in Athens during prime time.