Texas football hits a fierce gauntlet out the gate once the 2025 schedule starts. Defending national champion Ohio State is first up. But down the road comes a “mystery” attached to annual rival Oklahoma.

The Red River Rivalry opponent aims to improve from their 6-7 showing of last season. The Sooners will want nothing more than to knock off the Longhorns and disrupt their national title pursuit. And a prized college football transfer portal addition fuels the “mystery” involving OU, per Dave Wilson of ESPN Thursday.

Wilson wrote down OU as the anticipated archvillain for Texas this fall. Ohio State is indeed the opening rubber match. But Wilson dove into why OU will challenge.

“There is no bigger test every year for Texas than Oklahoma in Dallas. This one's a bit of a mystery, with the Sooners bringing in new offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer, who played high school football in the Dallas area, from Washington State,” Wilson began. “The new-look Sooners could either be a launching point or a big speed bump in the SEC schedule for a Longhorns team with national championship aspirations.”

New Oklahoma QB could give Texas fits

Mateer adds a needed dimension to the Sooners offense. He brings a dual-threat flair in Norman — a style not seen since Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and for a brief season, Jalen Hurts.

The native of Little Elm, Texas Mateer combined for 44 touchdowns in Pullman. Including rushing for 15 on QB keeper runs.

Arbuckle unleashed Mateer on opponents while at Washington State. The 29-year-old is a Texas native himself too, having been born in Wichita Falls. He once turned Bailey Zappe into an NFL QB prospect while at Western Kentucky.

Mateer now rearranges the offense way ahead of the anticipated Texas-Oklahoma matchup set for Oct. 11.