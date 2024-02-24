There isn't a bigger name in college basketball right now than Iowa star Caitlin Clark. Clark has captivated fans across the country this season, selling out arenas both at home and on the road. Clark made history this season as she surpassed Kelsey Plum to become the women's NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scorer. With fans lining up in droves to see Caitlin Clark play, the women's Big Ten Conference Tournament sold out for the first time in conference history.
Caitlin Clark and Iowa are currently third in the Big Ten standings behind Ohio State and Indiana, two teams who have beaten Iowa this season. Wining the conference tournament will be no easy task for the Hawkeyes even though they have Clark. Despite what happens in the conference tournament though, they are a lock for the NCAA Tournament. Last season the Hawkeyes reached the championship game, upsetting South Carolina along the way before falling to LSU.
Clark has one more year of college eligibility left due to her COVID year should she choose to use it. If not, she is a near lock to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick.
This season, Clark is averaging 32.4 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.7 steals with splits of 46.8 percent shooting from the field, 39 percent shooting from the three point line and 84.7 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Iowa is currently 12-3 in Big Ten Conference play and 23-4 overall. Their final game of the regular season is against Ohio State.