On Tuesday evening, the Kansas basketball program will hit the Madison Square Garden hardwood to take on Duke basketball in a matchup of two of the marquee programs in the country. Fans were hoping that this would be a matchup of the possible first two NBA draft picks off the board, with Kansas point guard Darryn Peterson and Duke power forward Cameron Boozer, but there has been some doubt as to Peterson's status of late.

Unfortunately, Peterson got a rough injury update ahead of Tuesday's game against Duke.

“NEWS: Darryn Peterson will not play for Kansas tonight in the big game against Duke in the Champions Classic, Bill Self told CBS Sports. A big blow: Duke is a heavy favorite and it robs the matchup of Peterson and Cam Boozer—maybe the top two 2026 NBA picks—of playing vs. each other,” reported Matt Norlander of CBS Sports on Bluesky.

Peterson has missed the last couple of games for the Jayhawks with a hamstring injury that Kansas head coach Bill Self said would keep him out for the “immediate future,” per Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

Article Continues Below

Woo also noted that “Peterson would likely be the (number one overall pick (if the draft took place today. The prospect of an extended absence, however, would leave the door open for Dybantsa and Boozer to gain ground.”

Teams in the NBA are indeed keeping an eye on the draft lottery standings throughout the year, and Peterson profiles as one of the most complete freshman guard prospects in recent memory.

Kansas and Duke are slated to tip off at 9:00 pm ET.