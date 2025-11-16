NBA star Trae Young celebrated the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners' stunning victory over the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday evening.

Young represented the Sooners during his lone season in college basketball. Throughout the 2017-18 campaign, he averaged 27.4 points, 8.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game throughout 32 appearances. He shot 42.3% from the field, including 36.1% from beyond the arc, and 86.1% from the free-throw line.

Young kept tabs on Oklahoma's success throughout the 2025 college football season, having a 7-2 record going into the Week 12 matchup. They kept the winning momentum going as they took down the Crimson Tide 3-# to improve to an 8-2 record.

The Atlanta Hawks star guard reacted to the win via social media. He praised head coach Brent Venables for the victory, having pride in the Sooners having him as the coach.

“Brent Venables the Defensive 🐐!!! 2 years in a row? So glad he’s OUr Coach! Boomer☝🏽,” Young wrote.

How Oklahoma played against Alabama

Article Continues Below

Trae Young can continue to enjoy the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners' season, seeing them in the race for the College Football Playoff after beating No. 4 Alabama.

Oklahoma had a solid first half, scoring the first 10 points of the game as they led 17-14 at halftime. Despite Alabama's efforts, the Sooners made enough defensive plays down the stretch to pull off the road upset.

John Mateer had a decent outing even as Alabama prevented him from getting any passing touchdowns. He completed 15 passes out of 23 attempts for 138 yards while having 10 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The run game was quiet as Xavier Robinson had 10 rushes but finished with just 34 yards. All the players in the receiving game made two or more catches. Jer'Michael Carter led the way with three receptions for 36 yards. JaVonnie Gibson came next with two catches for 26 yards and Isaiah Sategna III caught four passes for 26 yards. Meanwhile, Eli Bowen made an interception as he returned it to the end zone for an 87-yard touchdown.

The No. 11 Sooners will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. ET.