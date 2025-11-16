No. 17 TCU women's basketball earned its biggest win of the early season Sunday, defeating No. 10 N.C. State 69–59 behind a dominant all-around performance from Olivia Miles at the Wolfpack’s home arena. The Horned Frogs improved to 4–0, passing their first major test after opening the year with three lopsided home victories.

Miles, who transferred from Notre Dame and is on the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year Watch List, recorded her first double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds. The junior guard also reached a career milestone, surpassing 1,500 career points.

Miles Ahead Olivia Miles led TCU to a huge Top-10 upset win over NC State, recording her first double-double of the season in the victory Our @jerseymikes Naismith Women’s College POY Watch List guard also hit a major milestone surpassing 1,500 career points! Photo: @tcuwbb… pic.twitter.com/kxSQb6Npuq — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) November 16, 2025

Marta Suárez led all scorers with 26 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the field and 4-of-8 from three. Clara Silva added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Emily Hunter scored 11. TCU built an early 15–5 lead and extended its margin to 51–38 after Miles scored five straight points in the third quarter. N.C. State missed its final seven shots of the period and trailed 56–40 entering the fourth.

Article Continues Below

The Wolfpack briefly cut the deficit with an 8–0 run to open the final quarter but were unable to recover after scoring just 33.3% from the field. Tilda Trygger finished with 15 points and Destiny Lunan added 10 for N.C. State (2–2).

TCU closed the first half on a decisive 10–0 run sparked by back-to-back Suárez threes, taking a 36–31 lead into halftime. The Horned Frogs extended that run to 12–0 with the opening basket of the third quarter as the Wolfpack went more than six minutes without scoring.

TCU hosts Tarleton State on Thursday. N.C. State returns home to face Coastal Carolina on Wednesday.

Reporting by Bob Sutton of the Associated Press contributed to this article.