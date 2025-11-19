Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily Mayfield shared exciting family news Tuesday as the team prepares for a pivotal Week 12 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The couple announced they are expecting their second child, a baby boy, due in April 2026 — a welcome bright spot during the Buccaneers’ midseason playoff push.

The announcement was first shared on Emily’s Instagram, where she posted a photo of their daughter Kova Jade holding ultrasound pictures while wearing a “Big Sis” sweatshirt.

“New addition coming April 2026, and we couldn’t feel luckier💙”

The pregnancy announcement from the couple quickly gained traction across sports media and drew widespread congratulations from fans and fellow athletes alike. The NFL on ESPN also shared a family photo celebrating the reveal and confirming the gender of their new addition to the platform.

“Baker and Emily Mayfield announced they are expecting a baby boy 💙”

This will be the couple’s second child. Their daughter Kova was born in April 2024. Married since 2019, they’ve become a well-known presence in Tampa Bay, where Mayfield is now in his third season leading the Buccaneers offense. The quarterback has repeatedly credited his family for keeping him grounded through the highs and lows of his career, often mentioning Emily’s support during his transition to Tampa and their growing connection with the local community.

The personal milestone arrives amid a challenging stretch for the team. The Buccaneers sit at 6-4 after dropping three of their last four games but still control first place in the NFC South. Mayfield and company travel to Los Angeles for Sunday Night Football against the 8-2 Rams—a key Week 12 clash that could shape the divisional race.

For Mayfield, it’s a week of dual focus—balancing joy off the field with urgency on it as the Bucs look to steady their playoff trajectory.