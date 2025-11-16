The Louisville Cardinals landed arguably the top point guard recruits of the class of 2025 in Mikel Brown Jr. Brown has been among the top freshman in the country this season and Louisville has been one of the better teams in the nation as well ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll and 4-0 to start the season. With Brown’s early success, Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey revealed his simple recruiting pitch to potential point guards, as per William McDermott of On3 Sports.

“It’s a fun way to play. That’s what I talk about. You look at Mikel, Mikel is hooping,” Kelsey said. “You talk about some of those other guards that decide to go somewhere else, that’s fine. We’re gonna hoop, we’re gonna have fun. We’re gonna play fast, we’re gonna share it. Why wouldn’t you want to play here?”

Louisville remained undefeated following their 106-81 win against Ohio on Saturday. In that game, Brown finished with 19 points, seven assists and one steal in 28 minutes of play. He shot 5-of-11 from the field, 3-of-6 from the three-point line and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Coming into Saturday’s game, Brown had appeared in three games for the Cardinals at a little over 25 minutes per game. He was averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists with splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field, 31.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 94.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Louisville is in their second season with Pat Kelsey at the helm as head coach. Last season, Kelsey led the team to a 27-8 overall record, including 18-2 in ACC play. The team also reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years, albeit losing in the first round.