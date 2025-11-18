The 2025 San Diego State basketball season has been slow to start, but the Aztecs are 2-0 and have looked great in those wins. They had a big break, but are back against Troy on Tuesday night with some good news. Magoon Gwath is expected to make his season debut after dealing with a knee injury. Gwath is in line for a massive season with the Aztecs after he decided to come back.

College basketball reporter and insider Jon Rothstein reported that Magoon Gwath will be back for the Aztecs and make his season debut against Troy after missing the start of the year with a knee injury. Gwath won the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award for the Aztecs last year and is in line for a bigger year after he makes his season debut.

Rothstein posted: “San Diego State’s Magoon Gwath (knee) will make his season debut tonight against Troy, per Brian Dutcher. Gwath 8.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 2.6 BPG last season en route to winning Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors.”

Gwath was highly sought after after entering the transfer portal, but he later said his heart was with the Aztecs and returned. Now that he's back, he has a chance to be one of the best players in the country.

“He’s played one game since last February,” San Diego State basketball head coach Brian Dutcher told the media on Monday. “So, as good as he thinks he is going to be (and he’s excited to be out there), there will be a curve to try and get his timing back. He’s going to have to play through some frustrations in that process, and I’m going to have to coach through some frustrations, as we arguably get our best player back on the floor and find his way back into game rhythm.”

Dutcher was also asked whether Gwath would have a minutes restriction, given that it's his first game back since surgery in April.

“We talked today, was he on a time restriction. Sergio was going to talk to the doctors to check that. The thought might be 15-20 minutes, well, 20 minutes is almost playing a full rotation anyway. So, if you are rolling along, you might get 25-26-27 minutes, but in a normal rotation, both guys would get around 20 minutes, it appears.”

Gwath figures to be a massive piece for the Aztecs, especially after Nick Boyd transferred away to Wisconsin, which puts even more pressure on Gwath down low.