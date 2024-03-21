There are a lot of nitty-gritty factors scouts and teams look into to determine if a player has the potential to be a star in the NBA. While most fans will only see a player's towering height and impressive skills, the size of their hands can also play a significant role.
Interestingly, one NBA player's hands measure a staggering foot long as you'll find out as you read this article. While names like Michael Jordan, Rajon Rondo, and Kawhi Leonard are often brought up in discussions about big hands, none of them make it into the top five all-time list.
In fact, there are two active players who have significantly larger ‘claws' than Kawhi whose hands have made a name for himself which even inspired his personal brand.
5. Connie Hawkins
The fifth largest hands in NBA history belong to Connie Hawkins whose hands span 10.5/11 inches. To put things in perspective, the average adult male's hand size is about 7.6 inches. As someone who stood 6'8” and weighed 210 lbs., Hawkins making the list may catch a lot of people by surprise. But when you see some of his highlights, you'll understand why.
4. Greg Smith
Following him at number four is Greg Smith. As an undrafted player in 2011 who played for three NBA teams, Smith's hands span about 9.8/12 inches. He might've played only five seasons in the NBA, but at least his name is forever engraved in history with one of the largest hands of all time.
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
They don't call Giannis the Greek Freak for nothing. As someone who also possesses a hand size of 9.85/12 inches, Giannis' hands weren't originally that big when he entered the NBA. But since he grew three inches after his rookie year, his hands followed suit.
2. Shaquille O'Neal
The runner-up is none other than Shaq. A someone who scored 11,870 points because of dunks alone, Shaq's physical dominance in the league was aided by his massive hands which measured 10.25/12 inches.
1. Boban Marjanovic
The crown for the biggest hands in NBA history goes to the Friendly Giant, Boban Marjanovic. Standing at 7'4”, this Serbian giant's hands measure an incredible 10.75 inches in length and spans 12 inches.
To put that into perspective, the average NBA player's hands measure around 8.7 inches in length and 8.5 inches in span. His size is so noteworthy that he even showed off his massive hands in a John Wick movie.