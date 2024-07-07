The Chicago Bulls are going through an offseason of major changes. The Bulls have not been a factor in the Eastern Conference for nine years. They have participated in the play-in round at the end of the season, but they have not won a round in the playoffs since they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2015 playoffs.

The followed by losing the next round to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Since then, the Bulls have either missed the playoffs or lost in the first round.

Much has been expected of the team with stars like DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way, but consistency has eluded them. Executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas has run out of patience, and it's clear that he is going to a youth movement for the upcoming season.

He traded one of the team's most consistent contributors on both ends of the court in Alex Caruso, 30, to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey. While Giddey, 21, is a young player on the rise, he does not appear to be the kind who will help the Bulls get back to the playoffs. He plays with athleticism and enthusiasm, but he is not a dynamic shooter.

After the Caruso trade, the Bulls agreed to free-agent contracts with 22-year-old forward Patrick Williams, keeping the team’s former first-round draft pick (No. 4 overall) in Chicago. They also acquired 24-year-old center Jalen Smith, who comes over from the Indiana Pacers and will presumably play in a back-up role.

The Bulls selected 19-year-old Matas Buzelis — a Chicagoland native who played one season of high school basketball at a local high school — at No. 11 overall in the NBA draft. The belief around the organization is that Buzelis has all the tools needed to become a solid contributor, but it will take him at least a year or more before he is going to contribute on a regular basis.

Adding Gary Trent Jr. would help the Bulls develop

There was a thought at the start of free agency that shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. would be able to command a lucrative contract.

The Raptors guard has not been a hit thus far in free agency, largely because his numbers were not as good in 2023-24 as they were the year before.

Trent averaged 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists while connecting 42.6 percent of his shots. In 2022-23, he averaged 17.4 points and shot 43 percent from the field.

Trent could be available to the Bulls on a short- or long-term deal. A short-term deal might be in Trent's best interest because it could give him an opportunity to bet on himself. If he did that and got back to the numbers he had put on the board previously, it could result in a much better deal at the conclusion of next season.

As far as the Bulls are concerned, the addition of Trent could give them a degree of respectability and productivity, especially with the likely departure of DeRozan and LaVine.

Tyus Jones would also bring respectability

The Bulls are going to a youth movement, but adding a couple of key veterans would give the team more credibility and help the young players develop. Veteran players can help the team win more or at least play more respectably. This will help the youngsters keep their heads up while playing against challenging opponents.

Jones is a tough-minded player who is capable of scoring at a respectable level and also playing a solid game on the defensive end.

The point guard averaged 12.0 points, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals for the Washington Wizards last season. He connected on 48.9 percent of his shots from the field, 41.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc and 80 percent of his free throws.'

Perhaps Jones would prefer an opportunity with a team that has much higher aspirations. However, he could have an opportunity to take on a leadership role with a young team, and could benefit both the Bulls and Jones.