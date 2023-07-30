KSI will be boxing Tommy Fury as one part of the double main event at the MF & DAZN: X Series event taking place Oct. 14 at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer made the announcement on social media and revealed he would do what Jake Paul couldn't, and that's defeat Fury in a boxing match.

“OCTOBER 14TH, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME CARD!”

In a separate statement (via DAZN), KSI — whose last boxing fight was a controversial exhibition against Joe Fournier in May — hyped up the fight even further.

“I came back to boxing to show the world the crazy levels I’m at. I’ve shown through obliterating all my past opponents that I am the best in this scene,” KSI said. “KO after KO has now led me to the toughest fight in the influencer boxing scene. I’m fighting Tommy Fury. The man that defeated the once undefeated Jake Paul is now my opponent and I can’t wait to silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance.

“After this fight, you’ll understand that I truly am that guy.”

Fury, however, has other ideas as he predicted he would sleep KSI in less than four rounds.

“I’ve already beaten Jake Paul and so all that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep,” he said. “I’ll do that inside four rounds. This is easy money.”

The other half of the double main event will be headlined by Logan Paul with his opponent set to be announced in the coming days.