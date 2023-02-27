Blustery boxer Jake Paul suffered the first defeat of his career when he lost a split decision to Tommy Fury in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Fury, the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, won by a narrow margin. He earned the victory on the judges’ scorecards by 74-75, 76-73, 76-73.

Fury landed the cleaner shots through much of the 8-round bout, but Paul delivered a knockdown in the final round. That activity helped make the scoring as close as it was.

Paul said after the fight that he thought he deserved the victory, and he would take advantage of the rematch clause in the fight contract. But he also said he felt somewhat humbled.

“I made it farther than I ever thought I would and beyond. This is a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin and come back.”

Paul’s “humbling” seems to go against a quote he delivered several months ago when discussing the possibility of defeat.

” … So I’m not going to be humble; I’m not going to go back and into hiding and work on myself and emerge a new person or whatever.”

While Fury tasted defeat for the first time, it was an uplifting victory for Fury. “This is my first main event,” Fury said. “I’m only going to go stronger, I’m going to go bigger, I’m only going to go better. … If he wants a rematch, bring it on.”

There were a number of celebrities in Saudi Arabia to view Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight, including Mike Tyson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin Hart and Tyson Fury.