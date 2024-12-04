The Buffalo Bills' Mack Hollins turned some heads on Sunday night for his curious pregame attire choice — a full mad scientist ensemble, minus shoes and socks — but he should really be turning heads for what he's doing on the field.

A ridiculous touchdown grab Hollins pulled in during the game is being overshadowed by his ridiculous wardrobe choices. But those who have been following Hollins this season — both on the field and off — know that these style decisions are completely on point for the underrated receiver who's in the midst of a standout year in Buffalo.

First of all, the mad scientist outfit — a white lab coat, goggles, gloves and a crazy “Doc Brown” style hair wig — isn't totally out of left field. Hollins had been spending his free time in the month 0f November educating his social media followers with a series of inspired science experiments for his online series “Mack's Science Lab”.

Hollins introduces a different online challenge every month — many life-hack or maintenance-related — and the November science challenge is his best offering yet. His experiments are fun, educational and he comes across as a genuine and bona fide, well, science nerd.

Given this context, the mad scientist pregame outfit choice felt, to me at least, less like a fashion statement and more like a chance to amortize that costume purchase one more time before segueing to a new December challenge. If he was thirsting for attention at all with the wardrobe, it may have been purely to drive traffic to his informative and educational TikTok series.

As for the bare feet, sure, that's a little harder to justify in the season's first signature Buffalo snow game. But it does fit with Mack Hollins' repeatedly professed lifestyle penchant for going barefoot whenever possible. And again, he's not trying to be weird for the sake of weird. He says that going barefoot whenever he can helps with his footwork and grip on the ground for those times when he does have to wear shoes — like in the middle of an NFL football game.

The catch Hollins hauled in for a touchdown in the first half of Sunday night's game against the 49ers exemplified perfect footwork and attention to detail in the icy, slippery terrain. As Cris Collinsworth noted, he basically employed a basketball post-up move to box out cornerberback Charvarius Ward, then demonstrated a picture-perfect toe tap to make the catch in-bounds. So whatever conditioning Mack Hollins is doing with his feet seems to be working.

In short, Mack Hollins' on-field game is peaking for Josh Allen and the Bills at the same time as his off-field game on social media. Don't question the fashion choices, just appreciate the full quirky complexity that is Mack Hollins.