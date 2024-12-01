Sunday night could be a winer wonderland in Buffalo. Orchard Park has gotten hammered with snow ahead of the Buffalo Bills' Sunday night clash against the San Francisco 49ers.

This is a very important game for both teams as the Bills continue to chase the No. 1 seed in the AFC while they look to lock up the AFC East crown. On the other side, the 49ers are looking to stop their slide at 5-6 and stay in the race for both the NFC West title or an NFC Wild Card spot.

On Sunday morning, fans got a glimpse of what the weather could look like in Buffalo.

Once the video came out, fans around the NFL had mixed reactions to the possible snow game. Some fans flashed back to last season's playoffs when the Bills' wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was pushed back a day because of the snow.

“Hmm, didn't the Steelers' playoff game get interfered with because of snow last season? 🤔 Maybe this one should be postponed as well,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. Another fan sarcastically commented, “Cancel the game because their lord Josh Allen can’t play on the snow. That’s how they won their playoff game last year.”

The Bills are more than used to playing in the cold weather and the snow at this time of year, so they should have a big advantage in that department against a 49ers team that doesn't play in too many adverse weather conditions out on the West Coast. The 49ers looked very uncomfortable in a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the cold last week.

The Bills need to get a win to keep pace in the AFC race with the Kansas City Chiefs, who picked up a nail-biting win on Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bills are coming off of beating the Chiefs just two weeks ago, so they own the head-to-head tiebreaker if that's necessary at the end of the season. In order to get that into play and earn home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, the Bills have to keep winning in order to keep pace.