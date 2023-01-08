By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls have been playing better basketball as of late after their uneven start to the season. They’ve now won eight of their last 11 games and are moving up in the Eastern Conference standings. Much of what the Bulls do offensively is centered around Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan is leading the team in scoring at 26.2 points per game and LaVine is second at 23.0. After the Bulls defeated the Utah Jazz on Saturday with LaVine scoring a game-high 36 points, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan issued a challenge to LaVine in terms of having him even more involved in the offense as per Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune.

Billy Donovan on his ideal for Zach LaVine's 3-point shooting: "10 to 15 every night." Donovan doesn't want Zach jacking up threes, but he feels high volume shooting like tonight fuels the Bulls offense. "He's such a great shooter so he opens up a lot of things for us." — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) January 8, 2023

Zach LaVine has always been a pretty good three-point shooter since he came into the league. During his rookie year with the Minnesota Timberwolves, LaVine shot 34.8 percent from three-point range. He only has two seasons where he’s shot under 37 percent from the three-point line, that year and then his first season with the Bulls. He’s a career 38.7 percent shooter from three-point range and this season he’s knocking down long-range bombs at a 40.1 percent clip. That’s the second highest mark for his career behind the 41.9 percent he shot during the 2020-21 season when he was named an All-Star for the first time.

In the win against the Jazz, LaVine shot 6-12 from three-point range. It’s his eighth time this season that he’s attempted ten or more three-point shots. He set the rims on fire in the Bulls win against the Philadelphia 76ers with 11 made three-point shots. He’s participated in the three-point shootout at All-Star Weekend for three consecutive seasons now. Perhaps Billy Donovan is right in wanting to see LaVine attempt double figures in three-point shots.