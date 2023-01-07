By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

To say that Zach Lavine got hot on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers would be a huge understatement. The Chicago Bulls star absolutely went off for 41 points behind a mind-blowing 11 3-pointers as he led his team to an impressive 126-112 victory over a Joel Embiid-less Sixers side.

After the game, LaVine sounded off on his career night. The 27-year-old has never been shy to pull the trigger, and Friday’s explosion is proof of just what happens when his shots start falling:

“You just fall into it,’’ LaVine said, via Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m confident with all the shots I take, and eventually you make a couple in a row, you’re like, ‘OK.’ After that it’s just target practice.’’

Zach LaVine definitely looked confident with his shot against the Sixers. He went 14-of-19 from the field and 11-of-13 from distance in a truly eye-opening shooting display. The two-time All-Star made sure to get his teammates involved too, dishing out six dimes in 38 minutes of action.

That’s now back-to-back wins for the Bulls who are coming off a victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday. LaVine will be looking to pick up right where he left off on Saturday with Chicago slated to host the Utah Jazz on the second night of a back-to-back set. Lined up after that is a marquee matchup against the defending Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics on Monday. Needless to say, the Bulls will need LaVine to keep his foot on the gas from here on out.