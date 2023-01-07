By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls got a monster performance from Zach LaVine on Friday as he went off for 41 points in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was LaVine’s third 40-point game of the season and it comes amid a stretch where the Bulls have been playing improved basketball. His 41 points also put him in some rarefied air when it comes to the legacy of the Bulls. Only LaVine and Michael Jordan have over 15 games of scoring at least 40 points while in a Bulls jersey as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

The only Bulls players with 15+ 40-point games: pic.twitter.com/TSN9L0NpBL — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 7, 2023

Zach LaVine’s first 40 point game this season was back on Dec. 4 against the Sacramento Kings when he dropped 41 in a loss. His second 40 point game this season was on Dec. 30 when he dropped 43 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons. LaVine’s first 40 point game as a member of the Bulls came during the 2018-19 season, his second with the Bulls, when he dropped 41 against the New York Knicks. In total, he’s had 17 games of at least 40 points with the Bulls. Prior to that he only had one 40 point game during his first three years in the league as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. In comparison, Michael Jordan’s first 40 point game with the Bulls came his rookie season when he dropped 45 points on the San Antonio Spurs just nine games in to his NBA career.

In total, Jordan has 165 games with the Bulls where he dropped at least 40 points. He has 173 40+ point games overall with eight of those games coming as a member of the Washington Wizards.