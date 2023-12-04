Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King game is finally available on mobile and fans are in for a special treat!

Black Clover fans, rejoice as it is time to pick up your Grimoires and step into the Magic Kingdom as we are finally getting a mobile game based on the hit anime series! Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King is now available on mobile via the App Store and Google Play. Whichever Magic Knights Guild you are a fan of – Purple Orca, Green Mantis, Azure Deer, Coral Peacock, Blue Rose, Silver Eagle, Crimson Lion, Golden Dawn, or Black Bulls, you will get to experience it all in this mobile game—more details on the article below.

Magic Adventure RPG Black Clover M is Here!

With the success of Black Clover's manga which has sold over 19 million copies worldwide as well as having an anime that has been broadcasted by TV Tokyo, Garena has turned this beloved series into a mobile game. With the hype of the upcoming movie of the series, everyone is sure to look forward to playing this well-made, compact game that fits right into your phones.

Get ready to be a part of the Magic Kingdoms Clover, Diamond, Heart, and Spade that boast a comprehensive character system in visually stunning 3D renders of classic scenes based on the original anime series. Players will get the chance to immerse themselves in a fast-paced battle that requires different and multiple strategies to beat the enemies and complete the quests that are given along the way. See the world in the eyes of the main character, Asta, and discover iconic locations as you progress through the game.

For those who have yet to see the launch video of the game, we have the video below:

As part of the whole experience of Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King, players will get the chance to hear the original full roster of voice talents that the anime series features. This includes the formidable Black Bulls' Captain, Yami, as voiced by Christopher R. Sabat, the tenacious and spirited Anti-Magic Sword-Wielder, Asta, as voiced by Dallas Reid, and the ever-determined and powerful, Noelle, as voiced by Jill Harris.

Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King has shown its promising performance in both the App Store and Google Play as it clinched the number one spot in more than 100 regions and has hit five million pre-registration downloads. The anime series fans are excited for the Garena-released magic adventure that is set to unleash the inner magic of these beloved characters on a journey to become the Wizard King.

Redeem Launch Rewards for Game Downloads

In celebration of the Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King's global launch, Garena offered its pre-registrants milestone rewards including Mimosa with her exclusive Cafe Uniform costume as well as the grand prize of the Black Bulls' Captain Yami's skill page. During this time, players can also unlock a range of other in-game rewards like the Blue Rose's Captain, an SSR Charlotte as well as other SSR characters by simply downloading the game.

With the introduction of the game, there are other rewards that players may also enjoy via the Selective Summon in the Season 1 Rate-Up Summon in Clover Academy as well as the New Mage Rate-Up Pickup. Through these, you will be able to summon a guaranteed SSR mage alongside Asta, Mimosa, and Yami.

With the debut of the Black Clover mobile game, all Season 1 and Attendance event rewards are listed below so you won't miss out on any.

Season 1-exclusive events:

Gateway of Reunion: 1 Free Season SSR Mage

Special Episode – Noelle's Rage: Stamina, R/SR/SSR shared mage pieces, and the ultimate grand prize will be Noelle's Costume Box

Attendance events:

Novice Mage's 7-Day Missions: Bond Summon Tickets, Black Crystals x 2,300, SSR Mage Exp Potion, SSR Shared Mage Pieces, etc

Release Commemoration Event (7 days): Black Crystals x400, Yul x300,000

Novice Mage Attendance (5 days): Summon Ticket x10, Gift Box, etc

Chapter Unlocking Event: Up to 6,000 Black Crystals

Patrol Stage Star Accumulating Event: Up to 45 Summon Tickets

Rank Up Reward Event: Up to 40 Summon Tickets

Download the game via the App Store or Google Play which is available in Japanese or English voiceovers as well as 8 different subtitled languages: English, Mexican, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Indonesian.

Excited to find out more about the latest news, updates, and events on the freshest mobile games being released like the Black Clover M: Rise of the Wizard King? Make sure to check in from time to time to ClutchPoints Gaming and be in the know of all the new exciting games that are being released!