Developer Game Science’s Black Myth Wukong has finally gone gold, with a new trailer set to release before the game’s launch this month. Inspired by Classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth Wukong follows Wukong, also known as the Destined One, and his journey to restore the balance of the heavens. Without further ado, let’s see why Black Myth Wukong means great things for those interested in the title.

Black Myth Wukong Has Gone Gold

According to Developer Game Science’s official social channels, Black Myth Wukong has officially gone gold. In short, this means the game’s development is complete and is ready for launch. Black Myth launches for PlayStation and PC later this month, with an Xbox version slated to come at a later time. The reason for the delay on Xbox primarily has to do with optimization issues.

In their post, the developer thanked fans for their patience. Development for Black Myth began back in 2018 and was first announced in 2020. Roughly six years later, all the hard work spent has not been in vain, and Game Science can take pride in the fact they accomplished a big project. Soon, players will be able to experience a unique storyline over half a decade in the making.

The post continues, adding that the entire team is “working hard on the final stages of experiencing, testing, and deploying the game.” Additionally, they kindly asked players to “avoid spreading any text, images, or videos that might reveal unreleased content” along with any leaked information.

New Black Myth Wukong Trailer coming Soon

In the post, they also wrote that they’ve “put together a brand-new trailer, which will be released online at 10 AM Beijing time on August 8th.” For our U.S. readers, 10 AM Beijing Time is also:

10:00 PM ET

7:00 PM PT

We’re not sure what to expect with the trailer, but if one thing is for certain: Black Myth contains many boss battles. We’re sure to see more awesome creations inspired by the classical novel that already inspired other legendary franchises. And just 12 days after it launches, Black Myth Wukong will be available for purchase.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far. In the meantime, feel free to learn more about the gameplay, story, and world of Black Myth. We look forward to seeing the next trailer as we await the game’s launch.

