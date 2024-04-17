The Chicago Blackhawks wrap their season up with a trip to the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Blackhawks have accumulated just 51 points this season. This puts them second-worst in the NHL, and with another chance to win the top pick in the NHL draft. They have had a regretful season after having the top pick in the draft his past year. Connor Bedard has been a bright spot, though. He leads the team with 61 points, and his 22 goals/39 assists are top on the Blackhawks, as well. Chicago has one more game before they take the summer off and prepare for next season.
The Kings, on the other hand, get to play in the playoffs. They are just one point behind the Vegas Golden Knights, so there is a chance for Los Angeles to earn the third place spot in the Pacific Division. No matter what, though, their first round matchup will not be easy. Los Angeles is still playing for something, though. They would much rather play the Edmonton Oilers than one of the top seeds in either division.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Kings Odds
Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: +315
Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: -410
Over: 5.5 (-130)
Under: 5.5 (+106)
How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Kings
Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports West
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blackhawks Will Cover The Spread/Win
Chicago needs a big game out of Bedard, Philipp Kurashev, and Jason Dickinson. These are their three best goal scorers, and that is what will win them this game. Chicago will undoubtedly let up some goals, so being able to match that in the offensive zone will be huge. Even just three goals will go a long way. When the Blackhawks score three goals or more this season, they are 20-6-3. It has not happened often, but they win a majority of their games when it does. If the Blackhawks can have one last good game, they will cover this spread at the very least.
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings have crushed the Blackhawks this season. Firstly, they have given up just two total goals in the two games played. Los Angeles has dominated in the defensive zone, and controlled the puck against Chicago. Chicago is the worst scoring team in the NHL while the Kings are one of the best goaltending teams, so it should not be a surprise that the Kings have dominated. If they can just continue that, they will be able to cover this spread.
Secondly, the Kings have put up 11 total goals on the Blackhawks. When the Kings score four or more goals in a game this season, they are 32-0-1. Los Angeles is almost unbeatable when putting up four goals, and they have more than that in both their games played. To make matters better, the Blackhawks give up the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL. As long as the Kings continue to play as they have, they will roll through this game.
Final Blackhawks-Kings Prediction & Pick
With the Kings still having something to play for, I am going to take them to win this game with ease. I will be taking the Kings to cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Blackhawks-Kings Prediction & Pick: Kings -1.5 (-146)