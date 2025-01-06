The New York Rangers got back onto the winning side of things, defeating the struggling Chicago Blackhawks by a 6-2 final score on Sunday afternoon at United Center.

It was the second 6-2 defeat they've suffered in their last three games; the Blackhawks were also defeated 6-2 by the St. Louis Blues in the NHL Winter Classic on New Year's Eve at Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball's Chicago Cubs.

The effort of the Blackhawks, who remain in last place in the Western Conference, was ripped by head coach Anders Sorenson via The Chicago Tribune.

“Today, it was evident the puck management” was to blame, Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen said. “We were off to a good start and then our puck management was not good at all. Unacceptable.

“Then we get stuck in our own zone because we’re tired and we can’t get out. Nothing good comes out of that.”

“Decision-making, the turnovers and icings,” Sorensen continued when describing what went wrong. “Those things hurt (against) a good faceoff team on the other side and we’ve been struggling with faceoffs.”

The Blackhawks next face the Colorado Avalanche at United Center on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks continue to struggle in Connor Bedard's sophomore season

The Blackhawks are the worst team in the Western Conference despite multiple additions being made to their team during the offseason.

Looking to surround Bedard with more talent, the Blackhawks were one of the busier teams in free agency, signing several veterans including forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Craig Smith, Pat Maroon, defensemen Alec Martinez and T.J. Brodie, and goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

They also traded for forward Ilya Mikheyev and re-acquired 2015 Stanley Cup winner Teuvo Teravainen, who had spent the last several seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes.

However, the moves have not translated into wins, and the team even fired coach Luke Richardson in late November.