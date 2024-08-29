The Chicago Blackhawks were hit with a discouraging injury to their free agent signing, Laurent Brossoit. He recently underwent knee surgery and is expected to miss five to seven weeks, the team announced.

This comes after signing Brossoit during free agency to form a one-two goalie duo with Petr Mrazek. The ten-year veteran was a key part of the 2023 Las Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup win. In his eight games, Brossoit went 5-2 and had a save percentage of .894. Also, he was in the top-10 of goalies in the NHL playoffs for most total saves with 193.

After the Stanley Cup euphoria subsided, he joined his former squad, the Winnipeg Jets on a one-year contract. He competed for the starting job and although lost, he proved to everyone what happens when he's on the ice. Brossoit started 22 of his 23 games and played as well as he possibly could. He went 15-5, with a .927 save percentage, allowed only two goals per game and had three shutouts.

What can Laurent Brossoit bring to Blackhawks when healthy?

Brossoit brings consistency to a position that certainly lacked it in 2023. Mrazek didn't have his best showing by any means. He had a career-worst 31 losses and allowed over three goals for the third consecutive year. Mrazek also only had one shutout, compared to Brossoit's three.

Context is important though. The Jets were an established playoff team and the Blackhawks just began their rebuild with Calder trophy winner, Connor Bedard. Regardless, it's important to look at the consistent difference between the two. In the last three seasons, Brossoit has started over 20 games in two of those as a backup. He's also had at least ten wins in those two seasons.

Brossoit is expected to miss the entirety of training camp. If the recovery persists to the full seven weeks, then Brossoit could miss the beginning of the season. The Blackhawks hope to have him back before the regular season to back up Mrazek and hopefully prevent a burnout, that was evident in the 2023 season.