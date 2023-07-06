After winning a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights, goaltender Laurent Brossoit is back with the Winnipeg Jets — and the 30-year-old is ready to push Connor Hellebuyck for the starting job in Manitoba.

“From my own perspective, I see opportunity and I'm going to push ‘Helley,'” Brossoit said this week, per NHL.com's Derek Van Diest. “He's obviously the guy that's been trusted there for a long time and he's a good friend of mine. But I'm going to push him like I did when I was here last and hopefully we can both be better for it and have the strongest tandem in the league.”

Brossoit signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with Winnipeg last weekend, the place where he played 54 games over three seasons between 2018-21 as Hellebuyck's backup.

He signed with the Golden Knights as a free agent, and was the starting goaltender for the first round and a half of the team's Stanley Cup run before going down with injury in Game 3 of the second round against the Edmonton Oilers.

Adin Hill manned the crease after Brossoit went down, playing lights out between the pipes to help the Knights win their first championship.

“I was part of a team that won the Stanley Cup, but definitely the way it shook out, it doesn't feel like that craving has been fully satisfied,” Brossoit explained, per Van Diest. “Maybe partly and it was a great experience, but it definitely made me hungrier to be a bigger part of another Stanley Cup win.”

The Canadian says he's excited to be back with the Jets, a team he spent a full three seasons with earlier in his career.

“A bunch of the guys that I played with when I was there last all texted me and seem to be very happy that I've come back, and I'm happy to be back,” he continued, per Van Diest. “I was there for three years, so there are a lot of teammates that I consider friends.”

After the disappointing injury that kept him out of the lineup for the Golden Knights' final push, the veteran netminder has fully recovered from the groin injury and will be able to get in a full offseason of preparation before the 2023-24 season.

“I proved to myself how good I could be with a complete body,” Laurent Brossoit asserted, “and so I'm really excited to see what I can do this year.”