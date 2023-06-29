Connor Bedard has arrived in Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks secured the undisputed top 2023 NHL Draft prospect by selecting Bedard first overall, a major that was virtually in the bag of Chicago long before Wednesday night's event at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Right after the Blackhawks picked him, Connor Bedard went on an interview and offered a message that definitely sounded like music to the ears of every Chicago hockey fan.

“I can't wait to get to work,” Bedard said, via Sportsnet.

Bedard, who will turn 18 years old this coming July, was long viewed as a can't-miss prospect. It was a no-brainer for the Blackhawks to use the top overall pick on the talented teenager, who scored 71 goals and recorded 72 assists for 143 points for the Regina Pats during the 2022-23 WHL season. He was also recently named the 2023 IIHF Male Player of the Year, thanks in large part to his exploits in the World Junior Championship where he led the Team Canada to a Gold Medal win.

Given his resume and elite talent, the Blackhawks and their fans see Bedard as a franchise savior. Chicago has not been to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2020 and has won just 78 games in the last three seasons. While Connor Bedard will not be playing in the NHL right away, the Blackhawks feel confident that when the time comes that he's ready to hit the ice and appear in The Show, he immediately make the kind of major impact they believe he is very much capable of.