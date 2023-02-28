The New York Rangers are acquiring Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks in return for a 2023 conditional second round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick, according to Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

The 2023 second-round pick becomes a first-round pick if the Rangers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals this season, but the pick would move to either 2024 or 2025, according to Kaplan.

The deal is expected to become official after 5 p.m. ET, and the Arizona Coyotes will be in the deal as a third team, according to Kaplan. A third team needs to be included in the deal to pick up 25% of Patrick Kane’s salary. The Blackhawks can retain 50% of Kane’s salary, and the Rangers can only fit him under the cap with 75% of his salary retained. Kane’s cap hit will be $2.625 million for the Rangers.

It seemed like the possibility of Kane going to the Rangers was eliminated when the team traded for Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues a couple of weeks ago. However, Kane had a no-movement clause, so he controlled where he ended up, and the Rangers were his desired destination, according to Kaplan.

Kane even voiced displeasure at the Vladimir Tarasenko trade at the time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s not, like, the happiest I’ve been to hear about a trade,” Kane told reporters at the time, via Kaplan.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers were also pursuing Kane, but the Blackhawks winger pushed for the Rangers behind the scenes, according to Kaplan.

Kane will be reuniting with old Blackhawks teammate Artemi Panarin, and could be playing on the same line as him once again. Kane and Artemi Panarin were on the same line together before Panarin was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The two were viewed as one of, if not the best line in hockey.

Kane is now 34-years-old and in the last year of his contract. He hopes to help the Rangers win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1994.