Not that it's the most shocking development of late in the NHL, but the Connor Bedard selection of the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night still has Twitter going off, with a bunch of reactions flooding the timeline.

“Congratulations. I remember this feeling as a fan with Laffy. This is next level tho haha,” Twitter user @pedersen44 said of the official arrival of Connor Bedard to Windy City.

“Will it be enough for the Stanley Cup though?” wondered @FortnitePV2. That remains to be seen, but what is undeniable is that the Blackhawks now have one of the greatest NHL Draft prospects in league history, and for now, that's enough to send Chicago fans celebrating.

Someone also tried to make a Connor Bedard-Sidney Crosby connection: “Connor Bedard was born in Sidney Crosby’s draft year. I’m not ready for this.”

The Blackhawks are coming off one of the ugliest seasons in franchise history, as they finished the 2022-23 NHL campaign with just a 26-49-7 record, but the reward they got for losing that many games is a seemingly generational talent in the form of Connor Bedard,m the 17-year-old phenom from North Vancouver.

There was barely any doubt that the Blackhawks would select Connor Bedard, who scored 71 goals and had 72 assists in the 2022-23 WHL season for the Regina Pats, with their No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He is seen to be the next face of the NHL, so it will be now up to Chicago to help polish further his elite talent and skills.

Here are more reactions to the Bedard pick:

Connor Bedard on being drafted by the Blackhawks: "It's unbelievable, especially to a place like [Chicago]" pic.twitter.com/Rf5oYXjz4o — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) June 28, 2023