Chicago Blackhawks fans must feel ecstatic after witnessing Connor Bedard's first game with the franchise. Selected first overall by Chicago in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard wasted zero time in showing why the Blackhawks stud is head and shoulders above everybody in his class. In his first game in five months, the Blackhawks center scored a hat trick during his debut against the St. Louis Blues at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink on Saturday and acted like it was just another normal day in the office.

“Yeah, it doesn’t mean too much. It’s just nice to play a game,” Bedard said, via Tracey Myers of NHL.com. “So much fun to be with the guys, getting here, the music’s playing, and you just have that mojo going in. That was the best part, just getting back into it and yeah, it was fun.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Saturday marked Bedard's first time back on the ice since April 10, when Regina lost in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Hockey League Playoffs to Saskatoon. The Blackhawks rookie finished the Prospect Showcase with four points and 11 shots.

🎩🎩🎩 BEDARD HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 Connor Bedard put on a show at the prospect showcase in Saint Paul! 😤 (🎥: @NHLBlackhawks) pic.twitter.com/g6dHQpdqPG — NHL (@NHL) September 17, 2023

Bedard's first goal came at the 5:17 mark of the second period during a power-play that gave Chicago a 2-0 lead. The 18-year-old showcased the patented wrist shot that makes him such a unique offensive threat with a beautiful goal from the right face-off circle.

His second goal was perhaps his most impressive of the game — a tough-angle shot as he weaved through the defense before firing off from the left side of the ice. Bedard's third goal, arguably his easiest, came on a breakaway that had the opposing goalkeeper at his mercy.

The game was obviously an exhibition. But Bedard exhibited why he is the best prospect to come into the NHL since Connor McDavid.