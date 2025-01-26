The Chicago Blackhawks teamed up with the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes on a monumental three-team trade earlier this week, sending forward Taylor Hall to the Hurricanes and receiving a draft pick in return.

As part of the three-way deal, they also retained 50% of Mikko Rantanen's salary; he was traded from Colorado to Carolina.

Hall was one of the elder statesmen on the Blackhawks and a veteran leader that young star Connor Bedard looked up to. Bedard explained how he found out about the trade and expressed gratitude for all that Hall had done for his career, via NHL.com.

“It was interesting. He was there at the rink, playing sewer [ball], and then the next thing you know, obviously what happens. But that's the business of it, I guess,” Bedard said. “Obviously it (stinks); you're hanging out with a guy one minute, and then he's gone and he's not at the rink anymore. It's a weird thing. But it's just how it is.”

“He was really good for me, obviously being in a similar situation to him coming into our careers. He was always giving me advice or there for questions or whatever. I ended up becoming pretty close to him. I don't know if there's one specific thing. It's just in the moment, when you have a question or anything, he was usually the first guy I'd go to for something like that.”

“He meant a lot to me coming in. I'm thankful that I was able to play with him for a bit.”

Bedard and the Blackhawks will actually take on Hall and the Hurricanes next week, a matchup that Bedard is naturally looking forward to already.

“It's kind of nice we get to see him in a few days,” Bedard said. “It'll be weird, obviously, playing with him and then (in a few) days he's going up against you. It'll be fun, though. I'm excited to play against him and see him.”

The Blackhawks and Hurricanes play on Thursday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Former Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall is now on his seventh NHL club

The former first overall pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft, Hall spend the first several years of his career with the team before being traded to the New Jersey Devils; he won the Hart Trophy in 2018 as the NHL's Most Valuable Player.

He's also played for the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and Blackhawks.