The Chicago Blackhawks continue to struggle in the 2024-25 NHL season, finding themselves in the very last spot in the standings. Management clearly had higher expectations in 2023 first round Draft pick Connor Bedard's sophomore season, and it resulted in the firing of head coach Luke Richardson in early December.

One player that the club is reportedly frustrated with is forward Philipp Kurashev, who has come under fire for his lackluster back checking and defensive play. He's been made a healthy scratch far more often than not and could soon find himself on the move, via The New York Times.

“He’s been scratched for 12 of the team’s last 16 games, including the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31.

While it is the precipitous decline in Kurashev’s production that leaps off the page as the biggest issue — he’s only got four goals and seven points to show for 32 games — his lack of attention to detail on the defensive side of the puck and compete level are the biggest reasons the coaching staff has lost faith in him.”

Kurashev has scored just four goals with three assists in 32 games played so far in 2024-25; last season, he scored 18 goals with 36 assists while mostly playing on a line with Bedard.

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard has spoke openly about his frustrations with the constant losing

Earlier this month, Bedard expressed his frustration with the constant losing that he's experienced so far as a young professional in the NHL.

“It's really frustrating. We're competitive athletes and we take a lot of pride in our games, our group as a team and our fan base. It's been hard. It's been a lot of games to lose. It weighs on you. Yeah, I mean, just trying to find a way of it, trying to get better every day. But it's hard,” the Blackhawks star said.

So far in his second NHL season, Bedard has scored 13 goals with 28 assists in 47 games along with a -20 rating.